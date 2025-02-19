Apple TV+ gives a sneak peek of animated comedy series ‘Be@rbrick’ coming this March

Apple TV+ announced the premiere of Be@rbrick, a new CG animated comedy series for kids and families Be@rbrick, set to debut globally on 21 March.

The upcoming 13-episode series is based on the Be@rbrick figures from Medicom Toy. Produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu, the series features upbeat, original songs and aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

The synopsis reads: The story follows Jasmine Finch and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realises that in order for her world to change, she and her friends will have to make it happen themselves.

The music-driven series, told through CG animation, is developed by Daytime Emmy Award-nominee Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Centaurworld), who also serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Alex Almaguer (TrollsTopia) is the supervising producer, with Taylor Orci (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as story editor and Athena Hofmann (Amateur) as line producer. The voice cast brings the characters to life with Brianna Bryan as Jasmine, Skyla I’Lece as Holly, Isaiah Crews as Nick, Alison Jaye as Ada and Noah Bentley as Klaus.

In addition to its storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer, with an original score by Jina Hyojin An (XO, Kitty) and Shirley Song (Exploding Kittens). The show also marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation.