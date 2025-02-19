Escape Studios to host free virtual event on animation and VFX

London-based visual effects academy Escape Studios will be hosting Escapeverse Live, a new virtual event which is a re-imagined version of the studio’s VFX festival. With the online version the studio aims to include animation, games and technology to the existing VFX event.

The event will bring together some of the biggest names in animation, games and VFX for four days of exclusive talks, panels and industry insights. The online event will take place from 24 to 27 February.

The event is open for everyone from industry newcomers to the experts. The lineup features speakers from studios like Creative Assembly, Playground Games, Industrial Light & Magic, BlueBolt and more.

Some of the highlights include:

An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the VFX of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King with MPC

The magic of holiday storytelling, how That Christmas was brought to life with DNEG Animation

A glimpse into the future of the tech and tools that are shaping the industry, led by Escape Studios director of interactive and real-time Simon Fenton.

Panel discussions on neurodiversity in VFX, as well as access, diversity, and inclusion, hosted by Access VFX founder and director Simon Deveraux.

A glimpse inside the design of Avatar: The Way of Water, with Academy Award-winning production designer Kim Sinclair.

Escapeverse Live will be completely free to attend.