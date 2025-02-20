GEM Awards 2025 unveils nominees for gaming

AnimationXpress’ highly anticipated GEM (Gaming, Esports, and Metaverse) Awards is set to take place on 28 February 2025 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, from 6 to 8 pm. Launched by AnimationXpress, the awards celebrate excellence in game development, competitive esports, emerging technologies, and Web3 innovations, including NFTs and the metaverse.
This year, AnimationXpress received an overwhelming number of entries for the Gaming and Metaverse segments, with a select few outstanding submissions making it to the final nominations, as determined by an expert panel of judges.
The awards ceremony will be hosted as part of Bengaluru GAFX, India’s premier annual conference for the animation, VFX, and gaming industries, supported by the Government of Karnataka.
Here’s a full list of nominations in all the gaming and metaverse categories:
Best Casual Game:
- Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs
- Air Assault Gunship Helicopter by Gamebee Studio
- Temple of Causality by GameEon Studios
- Darkarta: A Broken Heart’s Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive
- Gravity Shooter by Smash Head Studio
Best Hyper Casual Game:
- Military Academy 3D by Street Lamp Games
- TRB Cricket Carnival by Nilee Games and Future Technologies
- Wobble Gobble by Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology
- Jungle Book Snake and Ladder by Powerkids Entertainment (Singapore)
Best Midcore Game:
- Artifice: War Tactics by Silvine Game Studios
- Twin Flames by Rudrac Games
- Aum – The Game by Brahman Game Studios
- The Dark Arrival – Shadows of the Past by Vault Productions
Best Hardcore Game:
- Battle Of Jhansi by AbracaDabra Software Solutions
- Luminous Quest by Chandigarh university
- Tea Garden Simulator by Flying Robot Studios
- 1971: Indian Naval Front by Neosphere Interactive Studios
Best Console Game:
- Kamla by MadMantra
- Tanhaji The Maratha Warrior by AbracaDabra Software Solutions.
- Luminous Quest by Chandigarh university
- Temple of Causality by GameEon Studios
- Darkarta: A Broken Heart’s Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive
Best Mobile Game:
- Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs
- Aum – The Game by Brahman Game Studios
- Timmy’s Toy Rushhh by Nilee Games and Future Technologies
- Wooble Gobble by Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology
- BlindSilence by LooneyDog Production
- Ludo Supreme by Zupee- RMG Game
- Indus Battle Royale by SuperGaming
Best PC Game:
- Valorant by Riot Games
- The Finals by Skyesports
- Laser Tanks by AbhiTechGames
Best Student Develop Game:
- Cognac Metaverse by Aditya Gaurav
- Sky Run by Shreniek Mankar
- Gaming Assets by Om Algundagi
- Heads Off! by Rajath Biju/ Hurshwardhan Nashine/ Prathamesh Gandhi
- Luminous Quest by A Prakash
- 3D Game Asset by Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity
- Chaos Reborn by Tejas
Best Gaming Promo:
- Battle Of Jhansi by AbracaDabra Software Solutions
- Darkarta: A Broken Heart’s Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive
- The Dark Arrival – Shadows of the Past by Vault Productions
- Unsung Empires: The Cholas I by Ayelet Studio
- Witchbound by Creative Canvas Games
- Jungle Book Snake and Ladder Game by Powerkids Entertainment (Singapore)
Best Game Direction:
- Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure, Chirag Chopra, Lucid Labs
- American Dad! Apocalypse Soon, Abhishek Vyas, Zapak Games
Best Art Direction:
- Unsung Empires: The Cholas I by Ayelet Studio
- American Dad! Apocalypse Soon, Ranjeet Patil, Zapak Games
Most Anticipated Game:
- Winds of Arcana: Ruination by Brewed Games
- Lancelot by Zombiefox Studios
- Palm Sugar: A Village Story by Mono Tusk Studios
- Cosmic Race: Galactic Showdown by Psypher Games LLP
- Unsung Empires: The Cholas II by Ayelet Studio
- Kapih by 88 Games
Best Indie Studio of the Year:
- Lucid Labs for Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure
- Gamebee Studio for Master Racer: Speed Thrills
Some more exciting categories in the gaming segment are:
- Best Game Producer
- Best Game Score/Music
- Best Audio Design
- Games for Impact
- Best Ongoing Game
- Game Studio of the Year.
Below are the categories in the Metaverse segment:
- Metaverse Developer of the Year
- NFT Creator of the Year.
AnimationXpress welcomes everyone to join GEM Awards 2025 to celebrate the milestones and achievements of the gaming and esports industry. All those who wish to attend the awards ceremony can click here to register.