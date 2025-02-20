GEM Awards 2025 unveils nominees for gaming

AnimationXpress’ highly anticipated GEM (Gaming, Esports, and Metaverse) Awards is set to take place on 28 February 2025 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, from 6 to 8 pm. Launched by AnimationXpress, the awards celebrate excellence in game development, competitive esports, emerging technologies, and Web3 innovations, including NFTs and the metaverse.

This year, AnimationXpress received an overwhelming number of entries for the Gaming and Metaverse segments, with a select few outstanding submissions making it to the final nominations, as determined by an expert panel of judges.

The awards ceremony will be hosted as part of Bengaluru GAFX, India’s premier annual conference for the animation, VFX, and gaming industries, supported by the Government of Karnataka.

Here’s a full list of nominations in all the gaming and metaverse categories:

Best Casual Game:

Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs

Air Assault Gunship Helicopter by Gamebee Studio

Temple of Causality by GameEon Studios

Darkarta: A Broken Heart’s Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive

Gravity Shooter by Smash Head Studio

Best Hyper Casual Game:

Military Academy 3D by Street Lamp Games

TRB Cricket Carnival by Nilee Games and Future Technologies

Wobble Gobble by Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology

Jungle Book Snake and Ladder by Powerkids Entertainment (Singapore)

Best Midcore Game:

Artifice: War Tactics by Silvine Game Studios

Twin Flames by Rudrac Games

Aum – The Game by Brahman Game Studios

The Dark Arrival – Shadows of the Past by Vault Productions

Best Hardcore Game:

Battle Of Jhansi by AbracaDabra Software Solutions

Luminous Quest by Chandigarh university

Tea Garden Simulator by Flying Robot Studios

1971: Indian Naval Front by Neosphere Interactive Studios

Best Console Game:

Kamla by MadMantra

Tanhaji The Maratha Warrior by AbracaDabra Software Solutions.

Luminous Quest by Chandigarh university

Temple of Causality by GameEon Studios

Darkarta: A Broken Heart’s Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive

Best Mobile Game:

Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs

Aum – The Game by Brahman Game Studios

Timmy’s Toy Rushhh by Nilee Games and Future Technologies

Wooble Gobble by Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology

BlindSilence by LooneyDog Production

Ludo Supreme by Zupee- RMG Game

Indus Battle Royale by SuperGaming

Best PC Game:

Valorant by Riot Games

The Finals by Skyesports

Laser Tanks by AbhiTechGames

Best Student Develop Game:

Cognac Metaverse by Aditya Gaurav

Sky Run by Shreniek Mankar

Gaming Assets by Om Algundagi

Heads Off! by Rajath Biju/ Hurshwardhan Nashine/ Prathamesh Gandhi

Luminous Quest by A Prakash

3D Game Asset by Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity

Chaos Reborn by Tejas

Best Gaming Promo:

Battle Of Jhansi by AbracaDabra Software Solutions

Darkarta: A Broken Heart’s Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive

The Dark Arrival – Shadows of the Past by Vault Productions

Unsung Empires: The Cholas I by Ayelet Studio

Witchbound by Creative Canvas Games

Jungle Book Snake and Ladder Game by Powerkids Entertainment (Singapore)

Best Game Direction:

Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure, Chirag Chopra, Lucid Labs

American Dad! Apocalypse Soon, Abhishek Vyas, Zapak Games

Best Art Direction:

Unsung Empires: The Cholas I by Ayelet Studio

American Dad! Apocalypse Soon, Ranjeet Patil, Zapak Games

Most Anticipated Game:

Winds of Arcana: Ruination by Brewed Games

Lancelot by Zombiefox Studios

Palm Sugar: A Village Story by Mono Tusk Studios

Cosmic Race: Galactic Showdown by Psypher Games LLP

Unsung Empires: The Cholas II by Ayelet Studio

Kapih by 88 Games

Best Indie Studio of the Year:

Lucid Labs for Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure

Gamebee Studio for Master Racer: Speed Thrills

Some more exciting categories in the gaming segment are:

Best Game Producer

Best Game Score/Music

Best Audio Design

Games for Impact

Best Ongoing Game

Game Studio of the Year.

Below are the categories in the Metaverse segment:

Metaverse Developer of the Year

NFT Creator of the Year.

AnimationXpress welcomes everyone to join GEM Awards 2025 to celebrate the milestones and achievements of the gaming and esports industry. All those who wish to attend the awards ceremony can click here to register.