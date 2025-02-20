Chaos acquires EvolveLab and its AEC AI Tools

Chaos recently shared that they have acquired EvolveLab and its AI-powered AEC tools.
For the last ten years, EvolveLab has helped architects and designers bring their ideas to life faster and more efficiently through solutions for AI-driven ideation, generative design, documentation, and interoperability. This acquisition is its step forward in providing the AEC industry with intelligent, connected, and end-to-end visualisation workflows—enhancing every stage of the design process, from ideation to documentation.
EvolveLab is a Colorado-based company founded in 2015 by Bill Allen. It was the first company to integrate generative AI into architectural modeling software, demonstrating the massive potential of mixing imaginative prompts with 3D geometry.
Since then, it has launched its flagship AI-powered ideation software, Veras, and Revit apps, including Glyph and Morphis.
- Veras: An AI-powered visualisation app for leading modeling tools, including Revit and SketchUp.
- Glyph: A Revit plugin that automates and standardises multiple documentation tasks like view and sheet creation, tagging, dimensioning, and sheet packing
- Morphis: A data-driven generative design app for Revit that provides responsive design solutions.
- Helix: Converts SketchUp and AutoCad files to native Revit components, allowing models to be synched seamlessly.
Even before the acquisition, EvolveLab and Chaos customers have been using both Enscape and Veras for AI-driven visualisation to explore new design possibilities faster and speed up design reviews.
“Over a year ago, we began exploring AI tools to speed up our workflows and were excited to discover Veras, a solution specifically designed for AEC that seamlessly integrates with host platforms,” said Hanns-Jochen Weyland of Störmer Murphy and Partners, an award-winning architectural practice based in Hamburg, Germany. “Veras is now our go-to for initial ideation before transitioning to renderings in Enscape. This powerful combination accelerates concept development and ensures reliable outcomes.”
“At Cuningham, we integrated EvolveLab’s Veras and Glyph alongside Chaos’ Enscape to enhance our design process,” said Cuningham (an integrated design firm with offices across the United States) senior project design technologist Joseph Bertucci.
Bertucci further said, “Using both Enscape and Veras allows us to visualise, iterate, and explore design concepts in real-time while leveraging AI-driven enhancements for rapid refinement. Meanwhile, Glyph has been a game-changer for auto-documentation, enabling us to efficiently generate views and drawing sets, saving valuable time in project setup. These tools collectively streamline our workflows, boosting efficiency, precision, and creativity.”
Not only will the addition of EvolveLab’s apps complement and add to Chaos’ range of products, but they will also now join forces and work together to explore ways to integrate products and accelerate their AI roadmaps. They are delighted to welcome the EvolveLab team to Chaos, including CEO and founder Bill Allen and chief technology officer Ben Guler. Collectively, they will bring a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise that will greatly benefit the Chaos and EvolveLab community, and the AEC industry as a whole.
“Chaos is known throughout this industry as a designer-centric company, which is a must for anyone we work with. By joining forces, we can fast track our AI developments, while adding an important new component to Chaos’ immersive design hub, which should help designers do even more in one place,” said Allen.
“EvolveLab’s tools have already been embraced by the community for their thoughtful designs and ability to automate/streamline cumbersome processes. Together, we’ll continue to develop these tools, creating even better ways to ideate, enhance, and generate customer designs/assets,” said Chaos CEO Stephan Sieber.
With EvolveLab joining Chaos, they are excited about what this means for the future of the AEC industry. From AI-driven concept ideation to documentation, professionals will be more empowered to create, communicate, and construct with a streamlined workflow—eliminating the need for multiple disconnected tools.