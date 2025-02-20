SPT elevates Mike Wald and Jason Spivak as co-presidents of Distribution & Networks

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has named Mike Wald and Jason Spivak as the co-presidents of distribution & networks. They will continue to report to SPT chairman Keith Le Goy, who took the helm last month.

The duo will co-lead the studio’s combined television and home entertainment distribution businesses, taking oversight of functions including post-theatrical distribution of films, distribution of television content around the world, multi-channel marketing, and international cable networks in Latin America and Europe.

Le Goy said, “I’ve worked closely with Mike and Jason for what can only be described as a very long time. From their deep experience managing local markets around the world to navigating the evolving landscape in home entertainment, Mike and Jason each bring the unique, complementary skills to co-lead the business in this unprecedented period of change. I look forward to all that they will achieve in leading our world-class distribution and networks teams in these new roles.”

Wald and Spivak commented, “Sony is very well positioned to continue to succeed in the changing distribution environment. It is incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to work alongside the best teams in the world to navigate this next chapter for the business.”

Wald has held a number of senior roles during his tenure at Sony Pictures. As EVP of international distribution and content strategy, he currently oversees all international distribution for SPE TV series and feature films across all platforms, including international free television, basic cable, subscription pay television, and streaming platforms.

Spivak co-leads SPE’s North American distribution group responsible for post-theatrical distribution of SPE’s features and episodic programming in the region. In his role, he has overseen the evolution of the studio’s home entertainment business and was deeply involved in the studio’s Pay-1 Distribution agreement with Netflix.

SPE distributes a wide array of beloved programming worldwide, including series such as Seinfeld, Outlander, Shark Tank etc.