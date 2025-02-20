Finland’s Lohkare Games Oy reveals its upcoming game ‘Last Drop’ 

Finland-based Lohkare Games Oy has revealed its upcoming game Last Drop, a raw and humorous journey back to Finland in 1994. The game takes you to the fictional city of Nykylä, where Seppo Sahtivaara, who is known as Zeze, is already waiting. From that moment on, the player is taken in a story based on real-life experiences.

The game is a unique blend of dark humour, gritty storytelling, and authentic characters inspired by Finnish culture and classic action movies from the 1980s and 1990s. It is set in the fictional yet familiar city of Nykylä. The game explores themes of friendship, addiction, and redemption through the lens of characters like Rahikainen, Kuikka, and Seppo (Zeze). Last Drop is a game that doesn’t pull its punches because neither did the era that shaped it.

Lohkare Games Oy founder and CEO Henri Koskinen shared, “I just wanted to tell a story, and using games as a medium is the perfect way. We hope that this game feels like the good old 1990’s and people enjoy the story of Seppo and his friends.”

Some key features of the game are:

Action-packed open world game with RPG-elements.

Built on Unreal Engine 5 for realistic environments and immersive gameplay.

Professional voice acting brings characters to life.

Survive and thrive: Hustle for cash to stay afloat.

Drive, ride, and collect: Unlock new cars, bikes, and more.

Fight for respect: Take on enemies and claim your place in the city.

Over 90 interns and thesis project participants from institutions like JAMK, Metropolia, and Kajaani University of Applied Sciences played a key role in the game’s development, contributing to 40,000 work hours. A total of 32,000 of these hours were completed as internships without external funding, apart from a 25,000 euro grant from the Digidemo Avek fund in 2021.

The demo for Last Drop will be available from 24 February 2025 during the Steam Next Fest via Steam.