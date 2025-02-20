B3 and SuperGaming unveil GameChain partnership 

Coinbase’s open gaming ecosystem B3 has partnered with Indian game developer and publisher SuperGaming to launch their own game chain on its open gaming ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, SuperGaming will be able to scale its gaming ecosystem on chain, unlock net-new gaming experiences for users and open doors to collaboration with other Web3 gaming studios. Furthermore, it unlocks the power of the game studio’s in-game economics beyond the games themselves, giving players endless opportunities to move swiftly between games in a unified environment.

Saemi Kim, the director of B3’s governing body Player1 Foundation said, “SuperGaming is once again proving its position as a first-mover in the gaming space. Armed with technology developed by NPC Labs, SuperGaming has the ability to leverage the benefits of Web3 while fostering collaboration with other developers in the open gaming ecosystem. The team at SuperGaming can focus on what they do best and take gameplay experiences for their millions of users to the next level.”

SuperGaming CEO Roby John commented, “B3’s technology makes it easy for us to bring our games onto the blockchain, giving us the amazing opportunity to serve our Web2 and Web3 players via our launched games like TCME. The ability to build our own game chain gives us the best of both worlds — the ability to fully customise the experience for all our players while taking advantage of open gaming’s network effects and shared incentives with other game chains.”

B3’s open gaming has attracted major studios who are building B3 game chains, including Infinigods and the Echelon prime ecosystem. The open gaming model creates a unified experience where games can thrive together. When players discover and move between games in the ecosystem, both the original and new game chains receive ongoing benefits through a revenue share.

Daryl Xu, the co-founder and CEO of B3 protocol’s core contributor NPC Labs, shared, “At the end of the day, gaming should be fun. Early blockchains were designed for financial applications. As they build on blockchain, game developers were forced to overemphasise tokenomics, which led to poor player experience. B3’s open gaming model shows there’s another way – one where developers and players can build and engage in an ecosystem that rewards creativity and collaboration.”

Since launch, B3’s ecosystem has onboarded over six million wallets and processed over 200 million transactions. BSMNT.fun serves as the gateway to this ecosystem, where players can instantly access games across multiple chains with a single login by removing the complex barriers typically associated with blockchain gaming. The platform’s rapid growth to over 140,000 daily active players demonstrates the demand for accessible, enjoyable gaming experiences that put fun first.