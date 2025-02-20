Anime adaptation of manga series ‘Witch Watch’ gets new trailer

Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) released a new trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation of the manga series Witch Watch.

Based on the popular manga by Kenta Shinohara (Sket Dance), Witch Watch is a hilariously magical rom-com following teenage witch Nico and her Ogre familiar Morihito, who is tasked with her protection after a dire prophecy is cast over her. With a witch-in-training and an Ogre now living under one roof, what could possibly go wrong? Witch Watch brings together a hilariously offbeat cast of mystical characters, and as they deal with various magical mishaps, this hilarious and spellbinding new rom-com will leave you in stitches week after week. The original manga is currently serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, with a cumulative circulation exceeding three million copies.

The series is brought to life by Bibury Animation Studios (The Quintessential Quintuplets), directed by Hiroshi Ikehata (FLCL Progressive), and features character designs from Haruko Iizuka (Horimiya) with music from Yukari Hashimoto (A Sign of Affection).

The new trailer features a tease of the upcoming opening theme song Watch me!, written specifically for the upcoming series by the global hit J-Pop unit Yoasobi.

Yoasobi is one of the top Japanese artists currently working today. The group maintains numerous diamond-certified singles, including their viral hit debut track Yoru ni Kakeru, and anime opening theme songs for hit shows like Beastars and Oshi No Ko. Their hit single Idol set the record for the longest-running number one in Billboard Japan Hot 100 history at 21 consecutive weeks, and was the first Japanese act to top the Billboard Global Excl. US charts. The group performed in the 2024 Coachella and Lollapalooza music festivals, before embarking on a sold-out North American tour.

“We are Yoasobi. We are honoured to provide the opening theme song, Watch me! for this show. I, Ayase, love Witch Watch, of course, but have been a fan of Kenta Shinohara-Sensei’s works since Sket Dance, so I was very honoured to be a part of this project,” said Yoasobi. “The song Watch me! that I wrote for this series is focused on the pure romantic feelings that the main character Nico has for her childhood friend, Morihito. I love Nico-chan as a character, and how she falls in love with Morihito, and I think the song expresses Nico’s cuteness.”

MBS additionally released all new poster art in celebration of the newly revealed opening theme.

Last month, MBS announced in partnership with ADN, Aniplus, Gkids, and Tropics, a global theatrical premiere, released under the moniker Witch Watch: Watch Party, for the upcoming series. Witch Watch: Watch Party, kicks off with screenings in North America on 16 March from Gkids, and will additionally come to theaters in Asia beginning 18 March from Tropics, in selected European countries in March from ADN, and in Korea on 21 March from Aniplus. Further release details will be announced in collaboration with the theatrical premiere partners in each region.