Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films begin production on live-action film ‘Masters of the Universe’

Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel announced that the upcoming live-action feature film Masters of the Universe, based on the Mattel franchise, has started production.

Travis Knight is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler (initial draft written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee). Plot details are being kept under wraps for the film, which will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on 5 June 2026. Masters of the Universe is produced by Escape Artists and Mattel Films.

The film’s star cast includes three new artists: Sasheer Zamata (Suzie), John Xue Zhang (Ram-Man), and Christian Vunipola (Hussein). The trio joins the already announced stars Nicholas Galitzine (He-Man), Camila Mendes (Teela), Morena Baccarin (The Sorceress), James Purefoy (King Randor), Alison Brie (Evil-Lyn), Charlotte Riley (Queen Marlena), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Malcolm/Fisto), Jared Leto (Skeletor), Idris Elba (Duncan/Man-at-Arms), Sam C. Wilson (Trap Jaw), Hafthor Bjornsson (Goat Man), and Kojo Attah (Tri-Klops).

Masters of the Universe (MOTU) was first introduced to the world in 1982 through a line of popular action figures. In 1983, the treasured animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe premiered and became one of the first children’s programs to be syndicated on television. From inception, the MOTU brand was built upon the message of becoming the best version of oneself and today, the franchise spans a variety of consumer touchpoints across toys, television, video games, and more.