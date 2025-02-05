Skyesports’ ‘CS2’ esports tournament to take place at Bengaluru GAFX

Skyesports Souvenir 2025 National Championship – an open-for-all Counter-Strike 2 esports tournament for India, will take place at Bengaluru GAFX 2025. The registrations for all Indian players are open now.

Registering teams will compete in an open qualifier single-elimination bracket scheduled from 18 to 20 February, for a chance to advance to the main event which will be held from 27 February to 1 March. Two top teams from the qualifiers will proceed further to the main event. Two additional teams will receive a direct invite for the main event where these teams (the two top and two additional ones) will lock horns to determine the champions. The event is expected to attract approximately 8,000 attendees.

Commenting on the tournament, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “The Skyesports Souvenir, an IP established in 2022, has a rich history of delivering top-tier esports action to fans. This year, we are collaborating with ABAI (Animation, VFX, and Gaming Association of India) to bring this IP to an even larger audience at Bengaluru GAFX with an open-for-all CS2 tournament at The Lalit Ashok. This initiative will further our efforts to mainstream esports in India.”

The registrations for the event will remain open till 16 February 2025 and players with inquiries about the tournament can access the help desk on the official Skyesports CS2 discord server.