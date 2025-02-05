Maxon bags ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for its information security mechanism

Maxon has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its commitment to robust information security management practices. ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management system standard published in October 2022 by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The certification was conducted by leading compliance assessor, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner A-Lign trusted by more than 4,000 global organisations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-Lign is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to perform ISMS certifications.

Congratulating Maxon, A-Lign COO Steve Simmons said, “It’s great to work with organisations like Maxon, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”

This certification demonstrates Maxon’s continued commitment to information security and ensures their clients that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of their organisation.