Maxon acquires CG software company Laubwerk, adds hundreds of 3D assets to workflow

Photo: Assets by Laubwerk / Scene by Imminent Studio

Maxon has acquired Laubwerk, the Berlin-based CG software company that offers ready-to-use, procedural 3D plants models for architects, VFX artists and CG artists working with popular 3D software platforms. With this, Maxon has added hundreds of detailed and authentic 3D plant assets, materials and tools to its creative workflow.

Maxon One subscribers already have access to a selection of Laubwerk’s Redshift-ready trees and plants directly within the Cinema 4D Asset Browser. This initiative is part of Maxon’s ongoing Capsules project aimed to provide artists with essential assets to simplify their work. Maxon will be adding a new range of assets from Laubwerk as part of the acquisition.

Maxon CEO David McGavran stated, “With the Laubwerk team joining Maxon, they bring synergies that will result in even greater innovation in our products and enhanced creative possibilities for artists. Laubwerk’s vast library of plants and trees, some of which we already added to Maxon One as part of our long-standing partnership, is widely used by artists working in architectural visualisation and visual effects. Their solutions and extensive experience will be instrumental in supporting our efforts to accelerate artists’ workflows by delivering ready-to-use, parametric assets to help kickstart their projects.”

Maxon chief technology and product officer Philip Losch commented, “The acquisition of Laubwerk is a natural and exciting extension of our long-standing partnership. Their expertise in high-quality 3D plant modeling complements our own technologies perfectly. Together, we can enhance the creative capabilities and workflows of our users around the world.”

Laubwerk CEO and founder Philip Paar remarked, “Laubwerk’s mission has always been to create the most authentic, versatile, easy to use digital plant models, grounded in the expertise of experienced landscape architects and botanical experts. Our previous collaboration with Maxon has been incredibly rewarding and our relationship has always been characterised by a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to enhancing the creative process for digital artists. Joining forces with Maxon allows us to leverage their extensive resources and reach, enabling us to elevate our offerings and continue pushing the envelope in 3D plant modeling and visualisation. We look forward to the incredible new possibilities this union will bring to the industry.”