Crunchyroll to produce anime series based on ‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ game

Crunchyroll, Aniplex, Sony Music, and PlayStation Productions announced a new anime series Ghost of Tsushima. The anime is adapted from Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima video game and its Legends cooperative multiplayer experience inspired by Japanese folktales and mythology.

Crunchyroll will produce the Ghost of Tsushima anime in collaboration with Aniplex (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Solo Leveling, and Sword Art Online). The adaptation will be helmed by director Takanobu Mizuno (Star Wars: Visions), with Gen Urobuchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica) for story composition and animation by Kamikaze Douga (Batman Ninja). Sony Music will serve as the strategic music and soundtrack partner for the series.

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini expressed, “This project is a testament to the creative synergy within the Sony family, uniting the expertise of PlayStation Studios and PlayStation Productions; the creative team of Sucker Punch Productions and Aniplex; Sony Music’s global artist roster; and Crunchyroll’s fan-first global marketing and distribution footprint. The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking.”

PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash commented, “Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series.”

Sony Music Entertainment premium content president Tom Mackay shared, “We are excited to create new opportunities for our artists to engage with such incredible global IP. Music plays such a key role in the overall audience viewing experience and we are thrilled to be working alongside our Sony partners to develop compelling content for fans around the world.”

The series will premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2027. More details, including the creative team and cast, will be revealed in the future. The announcement was made as part of Sony Group Corporation’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show) press conference in Las Vegas.