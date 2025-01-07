Registrations open to showcase games at GDC 2025

The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) has started accepting registrations from those who wish to showcase their games at Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025. GDC will be taking place at Moscone Center, San Francisco, USA from 18 to 22 March 2025.

The week-long event will allow budding Indian game developers to present their game to an international audience, connect with industry leaders and gain invaluable insights. Early registrations for the event will end on 23 January 2025.

Game developers will get to meet potential publishers, investors and collaborators for their project. They will also be able to get feedback from industry experts and peers.

The event will include talks, panels and workshops from industry experts and hands-on sessions featuring the latest tools and technology in the gaming industry. These sessions and panel discussions will cover topics from game design and programming to storytelling and audio including transformative tips for game developers to incorporate into their game. The game developers conference will include a networking mixer for developers to expand their reach.

The event will feature other segments like Independent Games Festival (IGF) and Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA). The conference will also be hosting two-nights of game themed events at West Hall, at the venue called GDC Nights.