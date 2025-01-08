Crunchyroll to launch manga app in late 2025

A new dedicated manga app will be coming to Crunchyroll later this year. The announcement was made by Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini during Sony Group Corporation’s press conference at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

The app named Crunchyroll Manga will include new and existing titles from multiple top publishers. It will launche on iOS and Android, debuting in the USA and Canada. It will be offered as a premium add-on, with web browser integration coming in the future.

Purini shared, “As we strengthen partnerships in this exciting new venture, we aim to add even more value to the Crunchyroll membership, complementing our vast anime library, Crunchyroll Game Vault, and extensive selection of products in the Crunchyroll Store. Research shows that nearly 70 per cent of anime fans read digital manga at least once a month, highlighting the immense demand for this medium. Crunchyroll Manga will not only meet this growing interest but also fuel the continued global popularity of anime and manga alike.”

Manga on the app will debut in English and will get support for more language options as it expands.