Apple TV+ shares trailer for empowering animated series ‘Goldie’ premiering on 14 February

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the new animated kids and family original series Goldie, premiering globally on 14 February.

Inspired by Emily Brundige’s award-winning 2019 short film of the same name, the 13 half-hour episodes follow Goldie, a giant girl with a big heart, as she sets off on epic adventures with her best friends in their beloved town of Boysenberg. Together, they learn that being different is something to celebrate, and that there’s space for everyone in this world — even giants.

The series’ voice cast includes Jessica McKenna (The Mighty Ones), Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker (Phineas & Ferb), Amari McCoy (Spidey and His Amazing Friends), Vedanten Naidoo (Little Girl, Little Boy), Grey DeLisle (The Fairly OddParents) and James Sie (Stillwater). The series features guest stars, including Henry Winkler, Al Yankovic, Nicole Byer, Cree Summer, Carlos Alazraqui, Maulik Pancholy, Maria Bamford and more.

Produced by Mercury Filmworks, the show is created by Brundige (Hilda), who also serves as executive producer alongside Daytime Emmy Award winner Clint Eland (Hilda). Emmy Award winner Graham MacDonald (Mickey Mouse) directs, with Ben Greene (Hilda) as head writer.