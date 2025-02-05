Deltin Poker Tournament begins in Goa

Adda52 is hosting the Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT Xpress) from 5 to 10 February 2025 at the Deltin Royale hotel in Goa. The event caters to new players who want to try their hand at live poker.

The six-day event features tournaments with buy-ins ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000:

Xpress Mini Main: Rs 20,000 buy-in for players looking to experience the best of live poker.

Xpress Main Event: The star attraction with a Rs 30,000 buy-in.

Xpress Highroller: Rs 50,000 buy-in for players seeking premium action.

Hybrid DPT Rush Finale: Top players Shagun Jain, Raman Dixit, and Mandar Madaye will bring their chip stacks from the online segment to compete on day two.

Deltatech Gaming chief marketing officer Joydeep Mukherjee shared, “DPT Xpress is like a music festival for poker enthusiasts, a space where players of all kinds come together to enjoy the game in its most exhilarating form. Following the record participation and enthusiasm from players across the country in the previous edition, we’re excited about creating yet another unforgettable experience for our players.”