Superights and Kids First merge their catalogs and digital channels

Pat the Dog and Hello Kitty

France-based Superprod Group’s international sales division Superights and Watch Next Media’s distribution arm Kids First are merging their catalogs and digital channel. This move is the first synergy put in place among Superprod and Watch Next following their late 2024 association.

From 31 March, the series distributed by Kids First—including Hello Kitty Superstyle!, Nate is Late, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Wild Kat, Boy, Girl, Dog Cat, Mouse Cheese, The Crunchers, Nawak, Dungeons & Kittens, I, Elvis Riboldi, Best Bugs Forever, and Audrey’s Shelter–will join the Superights catalog. This integration will expand the children’s programs, totaling more than 1,000 half-hours of animation and live-action content.

Kids First which is now rebranded as Kids First Digital is refocusing its activities on digital channel publishing and the monetisation of children’s programming on revenue-sharing VOD platforms. With 125 million views in 2024 and 20 YouTube channels in four different languages, the entity is set to expand further in 2025 with the addition of Pat the Dog, Hélène’s Little School, and Geronimo Stilton, alongside the launch of new seasons of Nate is Late and Barbapapa.

Superights acquisitions and international sales deputy managing director Nathalie Pinguet stated, “This merger marks a crucial step in our growth strategy. By integrating Kids First’s catalog, we are strengthening our ability to offer broadcasters around the world high-quality complementary content to meet their diverse needs.”

Kids First digital head Eduardo Nolla added, “Superprod’s series will enable Kids First Digital to reach a new level in digital distribution, fully leveraging the growth of ADVOD platforms worldwide.”