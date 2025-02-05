UK’s Ceta Software launches Artist Access, a time-tracking tool for creative teams

UK-based Ceta Software, creators of production management tools for the creative and M&E industries, has released Artist Access, a time-tracking solution designed specifically for managing the complexities of talent, contracts, and variable pay rates.

Artist Access is tailored to sectors where bespoke contracts and dynamic workflows are the norm. With built-in contract management and real-time reporting, the tool gives creative teams control over project costs, right down to the individual artist on a specific date.

The tool’s key features include:

Artist contracts : Easily integrate and manage artist contracts, reducing manual input and the potential for errors.

: Easily integrate and manage artist contracts, reducing manual input and the potential for errors. Flexible time-tracking : Allow artists and freelancers to log their own hours, even to projects they have not been directly assigned to, ensuring accuracy and efficiency. Production can then review these logged hours before they become a true cost.

: Allow artists and freelancers to log their own hours, even to projects they have not been directly assigned to, ensuring accuracy and efficiency. Production can then review these logged hours before they become a true cost. Real-time cost insights : Get up-to-the-minute data on artist hours and associated costs, providing better financial control.

: Get up-to-the-minute data on artist hours and associated costs, providing better financial control. Overtime tracking and prediction : Accurately track regular and overtime hours, with advanced forecasting tools that predict when an artist is likely to enter overtime, helping you stay ahead of potential budget overruns. Reports show costs, total hours, and overtime hours, providing full visibility to manage labour costs proactively.

: Accurately track regular and overtime hours, with advanced forecasting tools that predict when an artist is likely to enter overtime, helping you stay ahead of potential budget overruns. Reports show costs, total hours, and overtime hours, providing full visibility to manage labour costs proactively. Accurate hours forecasting: Predict and report on lunch breaks, overtime, and total hours worked. See detailed information to keep you on top of utilisation and project costs.

“Artist Access directly responds to one of the main challenges our customers face: producing accurate, real-time reporting on variable rates and overtime costs,” said Ceta Software MD Samuel Edney. “Creative projects are inherently dynamic, and having a platform that adapts to changes is crucial for maintaining budget control and ensuring transparency.”

This latest tool joins Ceta Software’s suite of production management tools, which includes bidding, scheduling, reporting, and billing across the post-production pipeline. The tool is now available to all Ceta clients at no additional cost.