Ireland’s Giant Animation opens international office in Spain

Ireland’s animation studio Giant Animation has opened its first international office in Spain’s Barcelona, in line with the studio’s 15th anniversary this year.

With this international expansion, the studio will look to strengthen and leverage its partnerships with international production companies. With offices in Spain and Ireland, Giant will continue to offer its work for hire services and will further develop its original and international co-productions across TV and film.

Giant’s original IP projects include its first CG animated family feature Milo – which tells the story of 10-year-old Will, who, while on vacation in Ireland, runs away with his new best friend a 10-foot sea monster – and an animated TV series Rachel’s Pet Parlour – following 9-year-old Rachel Hart, a DIY pet groomer and animal whisperer who uses her empathy and communication skills to connect with her animal friends in her hometown of Barkley. The studio plans to continue developing both the projects through 2025, with the view to beginning preproduction in 2026.

Photo by: Giant Animation

With the Barcelona studio, Giant aims to split production of its upcoming projects across Ireland and Spain, and recruit from the latter’s large talent pool of skilled artists for its CG productions. The company will also make use of the Spanish tax rebate for international production work carried out in the country.

Giant Animation CEO Alex Sherwood said, “15 years since the launch of Giant, our expansion and the opening of our new hub in Spain marks an important and exciting time for the studio and our team. Building on strong relationships within the industry, we are looking forward to the new opportunities the Spanish office will bring for co-productions and developing our original IP. Our new home will allow us to expand our network of partners, while leveraging both Spanish and Irish production incentives, and incredible talent. We are excited for the road ahead and Spain is the ideal location for us to realise our plans.”

The studio has previously produced 40 episodes for Nickelodeon and Netflix’s animated series The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish! and all 10 episodes of animated fantasy series Legends of Evergreen Hills for Chick-Fil-A’s Play app.