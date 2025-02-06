Identical Brains appoints Sabu Jose as creative director

Mumbai-based Identical Brains has appointed visual artist Sabu Jose as its creative director. He will be overseeing the expansion of its post-production studio services for feature films, OTT and advertising. Jose will be an integral part of the visual effects team.

Identical Brains on their LinkedIn profile updated about this appointment and stated, “Sabu’s creative leadership will further enhance Identical Brain’s capabilities in delivering world class post-production services including DI colour grading for film, OTT and advertising using base light and resolve. State-of-the-art sound studio facilities equipped for Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixing for theatrical releases.

Visual artist Jose has over 20 years of experience in the film and advertising industry. He has worked with top brands like Pepsi, Coke, Samsung, Tata Motors, Airtel, Lakme and Garnier. He has worked with multiple studios which include Famous Studios, Prime Focus, Studio Mirage and VC Studiioz.

Resharing this post Jose said, “I am happy to announce my collaboration with Identical Brains as creative director. Along with the mission of developing a post-production studio including DI colour grading, Dolby Atmos sound and Visual effects for Feature films, OTT and advertising, I will be focusing on digital content creation, AI and virtual production.”

Identical Brains, founded in 2019, is a visual effects (VFX) company. It has worked on many projects like Scam 1992, Rocket Boys, and Adipurush. The company has won the Filmfare OTT and Dadasaheb Phalke awards.