India’s Waves conference finally scheduled from 1-4 May 2025

It required the intervention of some of the top industrialists and entertainment executives from India and globally, the information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and most of all the prime minister Narendra Modi to nail the final dates for the inaugural World Audiovisual Entertainment Summit (Waves). Vaishnaw announced on 8 February that Waves would be held from 1-4 May 2025 in Mumbai.

And the venue: the JioWorld Convention Centre and the JioWorld Gardens in the famous Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Said Vaishnaw on X: “India is laying the foundation for becoming the creative powerhouse of the world! #WAVES2025 Following an inspiring meeting of the Advisory Board with the PM @narendramodiJi, the 1st World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) is levelling up to make India the global content hub! This summit will bring together the world’s top media CEOs, biggest entertainment icons, and creative minds from across the globe—unifying entertainment, creativity, and culture like never before! Mark your calendars. Pack your dreams. Get ready to ride the WAVES! 1st – 4th May 2025 .”

Industry, can be assured now that Modi and Vaishnaw have stamped the dates, there will be no further postponments going forward like there were twice in the past.