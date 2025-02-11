Tathastu Techno Solution collaborates with Houdini creator SideFX

Tathastu Techno Solution has partnered with SideFX – creators of the globally acclaimed 3D animation and VFX software Houdini. This partnership will enable artists in the animation, VFX and gaming industry to access Houdini’s sophisticated features such as particle dynamics, fluid simulations, and destruction effects in India.

Houdini has long been the driving force behind effects in global blockbusters and high-end productions, offering unrivaled procedural workflows and advanced simulation tools. With this collaboration, the companies are poised to empower VFX artists and studios to reimagine creativity at its finest.

Tathastu Techno Solution CEO Chetan Jain remarked, “This partnership represents our relentless pursuit of innovation in the VFX, gaming, and animation industries. Houdini’s transformative power, coupled with our expertise, will inspire creators to push boundaries, dream bigger, and deliver extraordinary visual experiences in the VFX, gaming, and animation industry.”

SideFX vice president – sales & marketing Gregory Trought shared, “SideFX is thrilled to expand its focus in the Indian region, recognising the tremendous growth potential and dynamic talent pool within this vibrant market. We knew partnering with Chetan Jain and Tathastu Techno Solution was the ideal way to deepen our engagement and deliver Houdini solutions to this market.”

SideFX senior director – marketing Christopher Hebert stated, “As a powerhouse of creativity and storytelling, India has a rich tradition of artistry that fosters cutting-edge VFX, animation, and gaming. This partnership allows us to better connect with and support this vibrant community to push the boundaries of what’s possible. With Houdini’s procedural workflows and Tathastu’s expertise, we’re excited to help shape the next wave of extraordinary visual content coming out of India.”

With this partnership, both the companies aim to transform the industry, enabling artists to craft breathtaking simulations, optimise workflows, and reduce production time.