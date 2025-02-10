India’s Prayan Animation partners with LA-based Moonstar

Vinayan V and Remesh Ram

India’s Prayan Animation Studio has announced a strategic partnership with Los Angeles-based Moonstar Animation, marking a significant expansion into the North American market. The collaboration aims to develop innovative content and explore co-production opportunities, with Prayan’s CEO Vinayan V describing it as a “major leap forward” in the company’s global strategy.

Prayan Animation managing director Remesh Ram shared, “This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Prayan Animation as we continue to strengthen our global presence in the animation industry.”

Moonstar is an independent animation studio dedicated to bringing stories to life. It specialises in story development, storyboards and pre-production.

Vinayan highlighted that with this partnership, the studio’s primary goal this year is to bring its flagship IP Shelly & Friends to a global audience. With this preschool series focusing on friendship and environmental themes, Prayan is committed to emphasising sustainable and eco-friendly storytelling, using animation to raise awareness about critical environmental issues among young viewers.

He stated, “This partnership not only enriches Prayan Animation’s creative portfolio but also enables us to establish a stronger presence in the North American market. It’s a major leap forward in our journey to solidify our position as a global leader in animation services.”

Beyond original projects, the studio continues to work with global partners on service projects.