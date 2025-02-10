Tamil Nadu government introduces new real money gaming regulations

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) has introduced a set of new regulations for the real-money gaming (RMG) industry, with the aim to reinforce measures to curb addiction and ensure responsible gaming.

The new regulations will strictly prohibit minors from accessing online RMG platforms and mandate Know Your Customer (KYC) verification even for account creation. Additionally, platform logins must be authenticated through Aadhaar verification, followed by a one-time password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number.

All India Gaming Federation CEO Roland Landers stated, “The TNOGA had extensively engaged with stakeholders before drafting the rules, ensuring an inclusive and transparent approach. We believe substantial progress has been made toward player protection, fostering innovation, and furthering the growth of India’s online gaming industry. It is commendable that many provisions mirror the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and rules or borrow language from them, creating a degree of regulatory consistency.”

He further added, “However, the biggest threat to players, the economy, and national security remains offshore illegal gambling apps, which operate outside Indian regulations and put users at risk. Addressing this menace requires a collaborative effort between the industry and authorities to develop effective solutions. While some aspects of the new rules may require further deliberation by the industry to assess their operational impact, we look forward to continued engagement to create a balanced and progressive regulatory framework.”

The TNOGA has been set up by the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that all online games are properly regulated. The authority may advise the state government on matters pertaining to online gaming and can demand any information it deems necessary from online game providers. The authority constitutes a five-member committee led by former Justice K.Chandru (Justice Chandru Committee) to assess the adverse effects of online gaming with stakes and advise on the possibility of introducing a new law to regulate online gambling.