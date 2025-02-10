Government cash rewards now include esports medalists

In a landmark move, esports has been added to the list of 51 sports eligible for cash incentives that are awarded to the medal winners of world and continental championships.

In regard to this development some key stakeholders from the nation’s esports and video gaming industry had shared their views:

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee said, “Esports being made eligible for cash incentives is a small but significant step toward its recognition as a mainstream sport. At Nodwin Gaming, we have long advocated that esports and traditional sports share fundamental elements – hand-eye coordination, reflexes, strategic thinking, multi-tasking, and mental resilience. Just like cricket or football, esports demands rigorous training, discipline, communication and teamwork, fueled by a passionate fan base. As technology continues to shape competitive landscapes, the parallels between sports and esports will only grow stronger, further uniting players and audiences worldwide.”

S8UL Esports co-founder Animesh Agarwal shared, “This move not only validates the dedication of our players but also unlocks new opportunities for growth, investment and talent development. The future of competitive gaming in India just got a whole lot brighter.”

CyberPowerPC India chief operating officer Vishal Parekh shared, “The inclusion of esports in the sports ministry’s cash incentive scheme is a strong validation of esports as a legitimate sport in India. One of the challenges in India’s esports ecosystem has been teams often disbanding after major tournaments. This move will help address that by encouraging team cohesion, cultivating a more sustainable esports culture, and fostering a stable competitive environment. We believe more Indian gamers will aspire to represent the country on the global stage and bring home medals in the upcoming Olympics, Asian Games, and other international championships.”

Dirtcube Interactive co-founder and tech leader Mikhail Bhuta mentioned, “This acknowledgement marks a pivotal moment for esports in India, shifting public perception and encouraging broader acceptance and participation in the new-age sporting discipline. By extending rewards to both athletes and their coaches, it paves the way for the emergence of professional coaching in esports, unlocking long-term career opportunities. This not only strengthens the esports ecosystem but also opens up new avenues for innovation, benefiting both established companies and startups like ours, and driving further growth across the industry.”

Max Level chief revenue officer Siddharth Nayyar stated, “The inclusion of esports in the sports ministry’s cash incentive program is not just a boost for players but a significant milestone for the entire esports industry. At Max Level, we’ve seen firsthand how brands are increasingly recognising the value of esports, and this decision will further accelerate industry growth by making esports a more credible and lucrative space for players, organisations, and sponsors alike.”

This development follows the inclusion of esports as an official medal sport at the Asian Games in 2023, where India competed in four titles, League of Legends, Dota 2, Street Fighter V, and EAFC. With esports set to make its debut in the Olympics in 2025, during the inaugural Olympics Esports Games, this inclusion further solidifies its status in India.