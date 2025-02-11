Amar Chitra Katha’s first woman scriptwriter Kamala Chandrakant passes away

Writers are a much-in-demand breed. Good scriptwriters even more so. Almost every studio head would give an arm and a leg to get a brilliant one on board.

And imagine what one would feel when we lose one of them. Just ask Amar Chitra Katha CEO & president Preeti Vyas and she will tell you it bites deep, it hurts so much. Her studio has just lost Kamala Chandrakant – a feisty writer of the seventies, eighties and nineties.

Paying tribute to the legend, Amar Chitra Katha posted on LinkedIn: “We are deeply saddened by the passing away of Kamala Chandrakant, the first woman scriptwriter of Amar Chitra Katha, on 9 Feb, 2025. She was 84. None of us in the present team have worked with Kamala but her stories are legendary. She will always be remembered with awe, respect and affection by our team.”

She is known to be a courageous woman, who thought way ahead of her times. We’ve heard of the many spirited arguments she had with Uncle Pai on why women heroes deserved more space in the comics, the LinkedIn post said. She was the scriptwriter for most of the Mahabharata series and for hundreds of other titles.

RIP Kamala! Your stories will continue to educate generations to come!