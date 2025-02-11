Animecoin and Parrot Analytics partner to launch global anime rankings

Parrot Analytics and Animecoin have partnered to launch the “Top 40 Anime Chart.” This collaboration will deliver monthly co-branded rankings of the most in-demand anime titles worldwide, creating a Billboard Hot 100-style chart for the anime industry that will serve as the definitive measure of series popularity and success.

Parrot Analytics is a global leader in entertainment analytics while Animecoin is the anime culture coin backed by Azuki. With this collaboration, both the organisations aim to provide anime fans, creators, and industry professionals with an essential tool for understanding global audience demand.

Beyond rankings, the charts will track emerging trends, spotlight breakthrough series, and may incorporate fan voting in the future. The charts aim to provide full transparency and consistency across all geographies and platforms into one single source of data, and thereby better inform fans, creators and publishers in an effort to shine a spotlight on the rapidly growing industry.

“The Animecoin Foundation’s mission is to democratise anime and create a more inclusive and participatory industry where fans and creators can own a piece of the success they help build,” said Azuki CEO and Animecoin Foundation contributor Alex Xu.

Combining Parrot Analytics’ demand measurement capabilities with Animecoin’s ecosystem of anime builders such as native web3 anime IP, Azuki, and new digital anime platform Anime.com, this partnership aims to create a transparent and authoritative source for understanding what’s truly popular in the fast-growing anime entertainment industry.

“The anime industry has long needed an official, data-driven ranking system to showcase the true global popularity of series,” said Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger. “This partnership with Animecoin allows us to deliver exactly that – an authoritative chart that will become the industry standard for measuring success in anime entertainment.”

A recent co-study with the Association of Japanese Animations (AJA) revealed that anime contributed nearly $20 billion to the global entertainment industry in 2023.