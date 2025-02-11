Ninja Kiwi launches Rogue Legends DLC for ‘Bloons TD 6’

New Zealand’s game developing and publishing studio Ninja Kiwi has launched Rogue Legends, the new DLC (downloadable content) for its hit title Bloons TD 6. This 3D tower defense strategy title is part of the studio’s multiple games under its Bloons series.

Rogue Legends provides players with a randomly generated and highly replayable single-player campaign, with more than 10 unique hand-crafted tile-based campaign maps. With multiple paths through worlds, players can plan their routes before taking on a multi-round boss.

New in Rogue Legends is an updated and faster paced roundset, with fresh hints included to guide players to conquering the various worlds. Players must also contend with challenge tiles that throw in unexpected conditions, such as boss rushes, races, endurance races and more for unique performance based rewards.

To help players along in their journey, merchants and campfires will offer rest and 60 unique empowering artifacts as they progress. Boost towers with powerups and use unique buffs to even the playing field against ramping up challenges. Mid game choices allow players to access powerful temporary boosts, with the option to re-roll for in game cash.

Defeating bosses offer permanent boss only artifacts that can be taken into new campaigns, giving players the opportunity to dominate five post boss stages of increasing difficulty, and unlocking the endless Chimps campaign. Players can also obtain Rogue Legend cosmetics through purchases and earned through full campaign gameplay.

The game’s DLC is available now for $9.99 (with regional equivalent pricing) via Steam, Apple App Store, Google’s Play Store, Epic Games Store and The Microsoft Store.