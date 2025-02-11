9 Story places over 700 half-hours of Scholastic Entertainment content across platforms

In a significant expansion of digital offerings, 9 Story’s digital division has placed over 700 half-hours of classic Scholastic Entertainment content across leading VOD streaming platforms, including Peacock, The Roku Channel, and Tubi.

Now part of the Scholastic portfolio, 9 Story is leveraging new synergies to broaden access to its catalogue of children’s series. Recent VOD and YouTube launches include titles such as Clifford the Big Red Dog, Goosebumps, and The Magic School Bus, with more classic series set for broader distribution later this year, including The Baby-Sitters Club, Horrible Histories, and Astroblast.

“We’re seeing strong demand for nostalgic content, with YouTube and digital platforms providing the perfect opportunity to reintroduce these beloved series to both original fans and a new generation of viewers,” said 9 Story Media Group digital & distribution VP Elianne Friend. “This is just the beginning, our goal is to continue to expand Scholastic Entertainment’s incredible catalogue across VOD streaming platforms worldwide.”

Recent VOD launches:

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2001) and Clifford’s Puppy Days (2003) launched on The Roku Channel (US) and Tubi (US, Canada, Australia) in September 2024. Clifford’s Really Big Movie (2004) followed, premiering on The Roku Channel (US) and Tubi in November 2024. All three Clifford titles also launched on Peacock (US) in January 2025.

Goosebumps (1995) had a Halloween debut on The Roku Channel (US) and Tubi (US, Canada, Australia), followed by its launch on Peacock (US) in December 2024. The series continues to build momentum, coinciding with the success of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the second season of Disney+/Hulu’s reboot.

The Magic School Bus (1994) rolled onto Tubi (US, Canada, Australia) in July 2024, The Roku Channel (US) in September 2024, and Peacock (US) in February 2025, delighting fans with the timeless adventures of Ms. Frizzle, voiced by Emmy Award-winner Lily Tomlin.

Animorphs (1998) is set to launch on The Roku Channel (US) and Tubi (US, Canada, Australia) in February 2025, bringing the sci-fi series based on the best-selling books by K.A. Applegate to new audiences.

In addition to its growing VOD footprint, Scholastic Entertainment’s classic content offering is expanding across YouTube, with the launch of four dedicated channels featuring its brands. Since their launch, the channels have garnered over 112,000 cumulative subscribers, over 50 million views, and more than 560 uploads.

Scholastic Classic YouTube Channel, a one-stop destination for all of Scholastic’s most iconic brands—including Clifford, The Magic School Bus, Goosebumps, Animorphs, and more—debuted in September 2024, with more nostalgic favourites set to be added this spring.

Clifford the Big Red Dog Classic YouTube Channel launched in the US in July 2024, offering fans access to full episodes of Clifford the Big Red Dog and Clifford’s Puppy Days.

Goosebumps Classic YouTube Channel launched in September 2024, just in time for spooky season.

The Magic School Bus Classic YouTube Channel launched in October 2024, bringing Ms. Frizzle’s legendary adventures to digital audiences.

The channels take a multi-format approach, blending full episodes, clips, compilations, live streams, and vertical shorts to meet audiences at every touchpoint.