Warner Bros. Discovery celebrates 85 years of ‘Tom & Jerry’ with product launches and experiences

Tom & Jerry has completed 85 years! To celebrate this mischievous cat-and-mouse duo, Warner Bros. Discovery will launch new products, content, experiences and more, based on the iconic IP.

Below are the brands that WBD has collaborated with to launch new products:

Acuo : The Say Cheese Collection of apparel is developed for the whole family. These products will be available in Brazil in-store and online.

Boyhood : Wooden figures available around the world on the brand's website from the end of March.

Caco : A new clothing collection will be available in Taiwan in-store and online.

Casetify : New collection of phone cases and accessories available around the world online.

Cetaphil : Limited edition set includes moisturising cream, a 3D figurine of the cat and mouse to attach to the packaging, as well as magnets and stickers will be available in China now.

Converse : The collection features five designs, each with slapstick antics on full display across the classic Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70 and T-shirts and hoodies. Through the Converse By You platform, fans will have the opportunity to make their own design choices, customising the converse styles with special graphics. The collection is set to launch on 6 March and will be available in both adult and kid's sizes in-store and online.

Cuidado Con el Perro : Limited-edition T-shirts will be vailable in Mexico this June at Cuidado Con el Perro.

DAC : A ew collection of notebooks and stationery will be available in Brazil in-store and online.

Funko : Pop! Tom & Pop! Jerry! will be available globally online at Funko website and at select retailers now.

Havaianas : Apparel will be available in-store and online in Brazil.

Holiland : At Holiland in China, the IP-themed cheesecake, butter sandwich cookies and cheese biscuits are available now.

House of Sillage : The fragrance is presented in a designed bottle featuring the duo on the cap embellished with Swarovski crystals and more! This limited fragrance is available in the US online and on the brand's website.

Jada Toys : This 1:24 2015 dodge challenger hellcat car completed with a die-cast Jerry figure is available online.

Lionel : A new collection of train sets, including the 85th anniversary boxcar, illuminated cartoon boxcar and the chasing gondolda are vailable in-store and online in the US and Canada.

Loungefly : The upcoming anniversary collection will be available later this year.

Mad Beauty : An array of beauty, bath, and body goodies are available online globally on the brand's website.

Owndays : Four styles of spectacle frames, each available in two colours, alongside two types of spectacle cleaners and cases are available in select countries around the world this spring at the brand's stores and online.

Price Shoes : Limited edition purses featuring chic and timeless designs are vailable in Mexico exclusively at Price Shoes stores and online starting 26 February.

RSVLTS : Collection of soft and stylish button-down shirts will be available to ship to the US, Canada, Australia and the UK on RSVLTS app and website on 11 March.

RhinoShield : Uniquely designed products are available around the world on the brand's website.

Sinsay : A collection of kid's apparel will be available in-store and online.

: A collection of kid’s apparel will be available in-store and online. Tully’s Coffee: The range will feature drinks and foods infused with sakura cherry blossoms. A limited-time only cup design with a picture of Tuffy enjoying a coffee, as well as products combining cherry blossoms and original cartoons drawn exclusively for Tully’s that feature the original anime from Japan, Tom & Jerry Gokko.

Aurora Italia, Beast Kingdom, Carlo Rino, Daiso, Jinwoo, Maxx Sports, Pustaka and Vision Toy will all be celebrating the 85th anniversary with collections, details of which will be announced soon.

WBD’s networks across the globe, including Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito and Max, are providing fans with several options to tune into the IP’s popular episodes and films:

US : Cartoon Network will host a Tom & Jerry marathon on 10 February from 10 am to 2 pm. On Boomerang, the show will air multiple hours every day of the week. From 8 February, classic shorts will take over the schedule for a full 72 hours. Warner Bros. Classics YouTube channel is hosting a month-long livestream event, showcasing a curated lineup of beloved classics.

UK : Across the UK, Boomerang channel's programming blocks will feature the IP every day with content like Tom & Jerry in New York and The Tom & Jerry Show, and weekday showcases at 8 am, 3 pm and 5 pm, from now to 2 March. From 17 to 23 February, movies will be aired daily at 9 am and 5 pm. From 1 February to 31 March, Sky and Virgin customers can find enhanced boxsets on demand, featuring the IP's content. TV customers will be able to access the IP's character rails and themed boxsets in the platforms' kids experience, such as best of Tom, best of Jerry, best chases, best pranks, best travels and best detectives.

Italy : Boomerang channel will air The Tom & Jerry Show and Tom & Jerry in New York daily from 12 pm, and movies during primetime. A selection of movies will also be available to Sky Italia customers, plus the 2023 series will premiere on the free-to-air Cartoonito channel.

Turkey : In February, The Cartoon Network Türkiye channel will dedicate its cinema club to the franchise's movies, weekends at 10 am. On weekdays, audiences can catch the show at 10.30 am, with the 2023 series scheduled to air throughout the day. The Tom & Jerry Show is taking over Cartoon Network Türkiye on the weekend of 22 and 23 February, with back-to-back episodes all day.

Mena : This February, free-to-air channel Cartoon Network Arabic, is dedicating its cinema club to the IP's movies every Friday at 12:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Cartoon Network Arabic channel will also air the first series of the show, Mondays to Thursdays at 12:30 pm, 5:45 pm, 10:15 pm, with the 2023 series scheduled to air throughout the day. On the Cartoon Network Mena pay channel, the second and third series of the show will air Monday to Friday at 9:55 am till the end of February.

Latam : From 10 to 16 February, Cartoon Network will feature a one-hour block showcasing Tom & Jerry in New York episodes and the IP's shorts. On 16 February, viewers can watch the film.

Southeast Asia : Starting in February, Cartoon Network will air movies every Saturday and Sunday. Starting in June, Cartoonito will bring the series to audiences.

Japan : Cartoon Network will air films on 11 and 24 February from 8 am to 8 pm and 23 February from 3 pm to 9 pm. A marathon of the Tom & Jerry in New York series can be seen on 16 February from 2:30 to 9 pm and Tom & Jerry Gokko, including all-new episodes, from 2 to 2:30 pm.

Korea : A Cartoon Network popcorn block dedicated to the IP's movies collection will air in March on weekends at 10 pm.

China : Mainstream domestic video platforms such as iQiyi, Bilibili, Tencent Video, and Youku Video will strea the series.

Max : The franchise's content will be available all year long for subscribers in the USA, and from 3 March to those across Europe. Customers will be able to access themed rails and movies. Max subscribers in Southeast Asia will find themed rails and new art across the platform.

EMEA: Boomerang, Cartoon Network and Cartoonito YouTube channels will run livestreams from 10 February. These will include long-form compilations, full episodes from series, and clips from shows.

Other offerings around the globe include: