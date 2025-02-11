DeAPlaneta Entertainment becomes the sole owner of ‘Milo’

DeAPlaneta Entertainment has acquired full ownership of animated preschool series Milo, following a successful co-production with Fourth Wall. With this acquisition, DeAPlaneta will now lead the IP’s future development, licensing, and global expansion.

Recognised for its animation, storytelling and themes of careers and exploration, the series has aired in over 170 countries across four continents since its launch. It was commissioned by Channel 5’s Milkshake!, where it premiered in the UK, before expanding worldwide, most recently making its US debut in 2024 on PBS Kids.

DeAPlaneta Entertainment chief brand officer Diego Ibáñez expressed, “This is excellent news to start celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary, as this agreement will allow us to enhance our efforts on the interactive and digital side of the brand, as well as explore new forms of collaboration and international co-production based on its global broadcasting. Fourth Wall has been a key creative partner in bringing Milo to audiences worldwide, and we are excited to build on that foundation as we lead the brand into its next chapter.”

Fourth Wall CEO Joe Moroney shared, “Milo has been an amazing journey for Fourth Wall, and we’re incredibly proud of what we created through this collaboration. The show’s success is testament to the talent, passion, and hard work of our incredible team, along with fantastic support from our partners and suppliers. We would especially like to thank the British Film Institute’s Young Audience Content Fund, whose support helped to bring Milo to life, as well as the brilliant team at Milkshake!, whose belief in the show from day one, and support throughout, was instrumental to its success.”

This announcement coincides with the confirmation of Milo’s third season, which will begin development in the first quarter of 2025, continuing the adventures of the charismatic kitty and his friends Lofty and Lark, exploring the wide variety of vocations that exist in the world and transmitting the message that all jobs are amazing.