‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ and ‘Baby Shark’ collaborate for music video

South Korea’s The Pinkfong Company has collaborated with DreamWorks Animation’s preschool series Gabby’s Dollhouse for a music video.

This music video will bring together friends Gabby, MerCat, Pandy, and Baby Shark in an underwater adventure where Gabby will magically transform into a Mer-Shark after meeting with Baby Shark on a boat ride. The story unfolds into a game of hide-and-seek, highlighting themes of friendship and the joy of working together. This musical crossover has already premiered on 10 February, on the Pinkfong and Gabby’s Dollhouse YouTube channels.

Pinkfong US CEO Bin Jeong said, “We’re thrilled to kick off our 10th anniversary celebration with DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, creating magical moments that unite beloved characters and inspire children’s imaginations. We look forward to continuing to deliver fresh, engaging content that connects with audiences across generations.”

Celebrating the 10th anniversary, Pinkfong will bring in new animated series episodes, original songs, and exclusive licensed products from the IP.