Xilam and SPNI renew deal for ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches’ franchise

French studio Xilam Animation has inked a deal renewal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) for its flagship comedy franchise Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Under this partnership extension, SPNI has renewed its agreement for all seasons of the 2D animated series for its kids’ channel Sony YAY!, the brand’s feature film Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Movie and the recent rebooted version of Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation. This partnership covers a total of 423 episodes and 145 half hours of content.

Sony YAY! is the master licensee for merchandising rights for the IP in India and has inked its first deal with Navneet for a collection of stationery products, including notebooks and drawing books, stationery sets, art kits and writing pads. Sony YAY! has released a mobile app with a new game in which users work with Oggy to try and smash the cockroaches.

Xilam Animation CEO and founder Marc du Pontavice said, “Oggy and the Cockroaches is one of our most beloved global brands, and we’ve seen families across India welcoming Oggy and his friends into their hearts and homes through our wide-ranging collaboration with SPNI. We look forward to having a successful partnership with Sony for the long term.”

Sony Kids and Animation business head Ambesh Tiwari added, “Oggy and the Cockroaches is a perfect reflection of Sony YAY!’s #Happyverse philosophy is filled with fun and entertainment. When kids ask, we deliver, ensuring they always have experiences that make their world brighter and more exciting.”

The brand has generated significant digital results in the Indian market. The IP’s Hindi YouTube grew from 10 million subscribers in April 2023 to currently having 12.4 million subscribers and 6.7 billion lifetime views. The brand’s Facebook page has three million subscribers from India and half a million followers on Instagram.