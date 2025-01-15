Revenant Esports announces new ‘Valorant’ squad for 2025

India’s Revenant Esports has announced its new Valorant squad under the RNTX brand for the 2025 season. The new line-up features a mix of local and international players.

The team includes players like Sabyasachi Bose aka antidote, Akram Virani aka rawfiul, Debanjan Das aka deathmaker, George Aundrey Inocencio Lachica aka Georggyyy and Abdul Azis Ocanada Nandang aka azys from the Philippines. The team aims on balancing skill, experience, and versatility. The final player and a coach will be added in a few days, further completing the team.

Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “We have assembled a line-up that merges the best home-grown talent along with international repute. This roster is built keeping in mind that Revenant were the VCSA 2024 Champions. The new roster will elevate our presence in the competitive gaming space and provide us the best opportunity to succeed in 2025.”