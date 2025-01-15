VES concludes its Nomination Event; India section participates with 18 judges

VES Awards Nomination Event held on 11 January at Netflix India

The Visual Effects Society (VES) concluded its 23rd Annual VES Awards Nomination Event, on Saturday, 11 January 2025. The India branch hosted the event in the city of Mumbai.

The VES Awards recognise outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation worldwide in film, animation, television, commercials and video games, and the VFX supervisors, VFX producers and artists who bring this work to life. The awards are given in a total of 25 categories that are grouped into three classifications – General, Specific Arts and Special.

The Nomination Event took place globally, with participation from all 16 VES Sections, including India. Each year, VES members can volunteer as judges to nominate work across multiple award categories. Judging is conducted both in-person, where feasible, and online for those who prefer remote participation. The judges collectively decide the nominations, and later, VES members worldwide vote online to select the award winners.

The Nomination Event for India section was organised by VES India chair Rutul Patel, co-chair Priyan Parab and VES board member Prag Gargatte at Netflix India’s office in Mumbai. Patel said, “At events like these, VES India members not only gain exclusive access to behind-the-scenes clips showcasing the stunning visual effects of 2024, but also gain the opportunity to connect with the brightest talents in the industry, reconnect with old friends, and explore the latest advancements in VFX techniques.”

A total of 18 VES members from the India section participated as judges. These included:

Aby John (88 Pictures)

Akhauri P Sinha (Framestore Mumbai)

Anish Mulani (Fractal Picture)

Ankit Gokani (Netflix India)

Basannt Raj Singh (VFX supervisor)

Harish Ram (Knack Studios)

Jayanti Mahapatra (FolksVFX)

Jay Mehta (VFX supervisor)

Jay Varia (Digital District)

Kartiki Patil (Framestore Mumbai)

Mayumi Boruah (Entropy Group)

Pankaj Verma (DNEG)

Prag Gargatte (Netflix India)

Rahul Bholane (CAM Studio and Design)

Rohit Ranjan (R2VFX Studios)

Ronak Sanghadia (VFX supervisor)

Rutul Patel (Digital District)

Sherry Bharda (yfx)

The event began with a special welcome video by VES executive director Nancy Ward and VES chair Kim Davidson. Judges first viewed the actual clip of the work, followed by the before & after video showcasing the breakdown.

“Being part of the VES nomination panel was an inspiring experience. The calibre of the VFX work submitted for 2024 is proof of the passion, creativity and innovation of our industry. It was both challenging and rewarding to evaluate such extraordinary artistry,” shared Ranjan, who was one of the 18 judges. Another judge, John expressed, “It was an incredible experience seeing some of the most complex visual effects and animation work produced by artists across the globe.”

“Being a jury member at the Nomination Event was a humbling experience. Watching the entries was nothing short of enriching. The remarkable work and the behind-the-scenes dedication showcased were awe-inspiring. It goes on to show the immense effort that goes into crafting stories that remind us of the power of imagination,” highlighted Mahapatra.

Added Sinha, “It was a privilege to be part of the judging panel, and to see the outstanding work done by our colleagues in the VFX industry. A part of a larger whole, it was good to come together with peers from India and acknowledge the talent and effort that goes into every bit of VFX that you see – or don’t!”

This was the fourth consecutive year of VES India organising the Nomination Event in the country, and the third time it was being held in-person. The very first event was held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nominations for the awards have now been announced. The 23rd Annual VES Awards Gala will be held on 11 February 2025.

VES is a global honorary society representing the innovative and creative world of VFX across all areas of entertainment. It has over 5,000 members in 50 countries.