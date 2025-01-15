Reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ to get an interactive game

Nazara Technologies’ subsidiary Fusebox Games will be collaborating with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, to develop and launch the first-ever Bigg Boss interactive fiction game.

Releasing in 2025, the game will allow players to step into the Bigg Boss house, create their avatars, and navigate dynamic narratives inspired by the show’s past moments. The game will feature live in-game events synchronised with the TV series, branching storylines, and localised narratives in Hindi and regional Indian languages, ensuring inclusivity for India’s diverse audience.

Fusebox CEO Terry Lee shared, “Bigg Boss is a cultural phenomenon that resonates deeply across India. At Fusebox Games, we are excited to reimagine this iconic format as an immersive, interactive experience that fans can engage with in entirely new ways.”

Banijay Rights gaming and gambling SVP Mark Woollard said, “Bigg Boss and Big Brother have captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. Our partnerships with Nazara and Fusebox Games open exciting new possibilities, creating immersive ways for fans to engage with these iconic brands.”

Additionally, Fusebox is working on the Big Brother interactive fiction game – based on the global TV reality show – which is set to launch in 2025. The show debuted on screens 25 years ago in the Netherlands in 1999.