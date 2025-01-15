Toonz Media and Asiana Licensing collaborate to bring ‘Creepy Candy’ merch to South Korea

Toonz Media Group has appointed Asiana Licensing, a South Korean licensing and merchandising company, as its sub agent for its children’s series Creepy Candy. The collaboration aims to bring a new line of Creepy Candy products to the South Korean market.

Co-produced by Toonz Media and Leadbelly Productions and targeted at children between the age group of four to 12, Creepy Candy is a 26-episode short-animated series with a playtime of four minutes. The characters of Creepy Candy were created by Leadbelly Productions’ founding president Alan Summa. His design will be incorporated into a variety of merchandise.

The series shows a quirky tale set in a spooky old library, where a bag of candies accidentally left behind on Halloween night comes mysteriously to life. With the help of a mischievous host spirit, the animated candies embark on a hilarious, creepy adventure, all while trying to avoid the delightfully wicked librarian who wants to eat them.

Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar said, “This partnership with Asiana Licensing is an exciting opportunity to expand the Creepy Candy brand and bring our beloved characters into new forms that will delight children and collectors alike. We are confident that Asiana’s industry expertise will help us create truly unique product offerings that will capture the imagination of the South Korean audience.”

Leadbelly Productions president Alan Summa commented, “Leadbelly Productions is excited to partner with Asiana Licensing as representatives of Creepy Candy. They are a highly respected and successful Licensing agency and a perfect fit for the property. We are looking forward to working with Asiana Licensing as we expand Creepy Candy’s global reach to South Korea.”

Asiana Licensing CEO Kim Yangsoo said, “With its charming characters, spooky yet playful premise, and a strong partnership with Toonz Media Group one of the world’s most leading animation studio, Creepy Candy is set to become a beloved brand that brings laughter and adventure to children everywhere in South Korea.”