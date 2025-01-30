Visual arts conference IAMC25 to see sessions on ‘Arcane’, ‘The Wild Robot’ and ‘Shogun’

IAMAG, an international platform for the visual arts, has released the complete program for the 20th anniversary edition in-person conference IAMC25, taking place from 7 to 9 March 2025 in Paris. The event brings together creative talents from illustration, animation, VFX, and games industry.

This year, the event will be headlined by a behind-the-scenes presentation from the French animation studio Fortiche Production, the French animation studio behind Netflix’s global hit series Arcane. Fortiche will unveil a never-before-seen look into the making of Arcane season two. It will offer the attendees an opportunity to explore the creative processes, artistry, and technical innovation behind the series.

IAMAG founder Patrice said, “We are excited to host Fortiche as they pull back the curtain on their groundbreaking series. Our 20th anniversary event is the perfect occasion to celebrate the visionaries who continue to shape the future of animation, illustration, and beyond.”

Fortiche would be joined by Dylan Cole – the Academy Award-nominated co-production designer of Avatar: The Way of Water, Allan McKay – the VFX supervisor of Shogun and Daniel Cacouault – the concept artist for Netflix’s Love, Death and Robots and The Wild Robot.

The 2024 edition of IAMC

Apart from that, video game concept artist Shaddy Safadi (The Last of Us) will be conducting a masterclass on animation pipeline and Dardo Studios co-founder and head of art Daniel Orive (League of Legends, Hearthstone, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow) will be taking a masterclass on art direction.

The works of illustrators and concept artists Frédéric Pillot, Alex Alice, Stan Manoukian, Daniel Cacouault, Armel Gaulme, and Julien Delval will be presented at the Galerie Daniel Maghen art gallery. This will offer the attendees a look at the contemporary expression across multiple disciplines.

Some of the creatives joining IAMC25 are Aaron Limonick, Alex Alice, Alessandra Sorrentino, Armel Gaulme, Ash Thorp, Azusa Tojo, Ayran Oberto, Christian Alzmann, Christophe Lautrette, Craig Mullins, Daria Schmitt, Didier Graffet, Ed Laag, Ehsan Bigloo, Feng Zhu, Frédéric Pillot, Gaelle Seguillon, Gaetan Brizzi, Ian McQue, James Paick, Jama Jurabaev, Julie Melan, Julien Delval, Julien Gauthier, Kenny Carvalho, Marc Simonetti, Mike Morris, Nicolas Sparth Bouvier, Nicolas Weis, Raphael Lacoste, Stan Manoukian, Stephan Martiniere, Thomas Scholes.

Spanning three days, IAMC25’s program will include panels, hands-on workshops and masterclasses.