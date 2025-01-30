Aardman strengthens brand and licensing team with key hires

Amy Pearson and Kenny England

In order to grow its digital ambitions and expand brand engagement, Aardman has appointed Kenny England in the newly created role of digital, social and communities director, and Amy Pearson as marketing director, both of whom will report to executive commercial and brand director Emma Hardie.

Hardie shared, “Kenny and Amy are both shining lights in their respective spheres. Their creativity, passion for what they do and success in bringing great brands to global audiences make them a perfect fit for Aardman. A huge thank you too, to Lucy Wendover for her amazing marketing and brand leadership over the last 25 years. Aardman’s characters and brands have grown significantly over that time, and with Amy and Kenny joining for our next phase of growth, I am really excited for what the future holds.”

England will lead a new integrated digital strategy across Aardman’s social, YouTube and Fast channels. This leadership role will be key to the company’s drive in the creative development and production of digital first content. As a leading voice of digital content across the studio, he will be responsible for ensuring all digital activities align with the wider content and brand plans, driving engagement and reach across platforms.

“Joining Aardman is a dream come true and, for me, a full-circle moment, having started out studying animation at college. After over a decade of experience in the entertainment and broadcast industry, I’m thrilled to work for such a prestigious and globally recognised company and I’m ready to embrace this exciting new challenge,” said England.

He brings extensive experience producing content for market-leading programmes and platforms. Most recently, England held the position of creative branding and digital head at Lifted Entertainment, where he oversaw all social and digital strategy and output for channel-defining series including Love Island, I’m a Celebrity, Dancing on Ice and more. Prior to Lifted, he led digital and social teams at BBC Studios and ITV, creating, producing and delivering digital content plans for Top Gear, BBC Earth and The Voice.

Pearson, as marketing director, will be responsible for the strategic direction of all Aardman’s brands. She takes up the role following the departure of Lucy Wendover, who has worked in the company’s brands & licensing team since 2000. She will have oversight of global brand strategy plans for all of the company’s intellectual property, working closely with stakeholders from across the studio as well as external partners. Pearson will also oversee the marketing and publicity teams driving a common vision for all of the company’s brands.

“Aardman has always been the north star for creative animated content and I’m incredibly excited to join such a successful, iconic and Oscar nominated studio! It is a pivotal time for the company and its brands, with many interesting projects on the near horizon – I can’t wait to be part of the amazing Aardman team,” Pearson commented.

Pearson joins the studio with over 20 years of experience in brand marketing and communications, leading award-winning teams and campaigns across a portfolio of entertainment brands and IPs including Peppa Pig, Postman Pat, as well as Cartoon Network programmes such as Power Puff Girls and Adventure Time. She also led the consumer and corporate marketing and PR strategies for Beano Studios, twice winning campaign’s marketing team of the year. Most recently she worked at DK Books as brand director.