Esports Battleground and 4Magic win Indus International Tournament nationals, qualify for LAN finale

SuperGaming has wrapped up the nationals phase of the Indus International Tournament for its battle royale game, Indus. The nationals phase ran for over seven days and 166 matches.
Esports Battleground representing the state of Assam emerged victorious. Brazil-based esports organisation 4Magic, competing with an Indian roster and representing the state of Uttarakhand, secured second place, while Reckoning Esports, representing Maharashtra, finished in third.
With their victories, Esports Battleground and 4Magic have secured their spots in the Indus International Tournament LAN Finale, where they will battle for a Rs 2 crore prize pool. They will be joined by previously qualified teams, including Team Rogue, Team Destruction of Game (DGE), Team Moggers (from the Homegrown phase), and the Philippines-based Kadiliman Esports to battle for the championship title.
SuperGaming has also opened up registrations for Indus International Tournament Powerplay. The competition will feature a Rs 25 lakh prize pool. Over 100 teams have already registered for the competition, but only the top 8 teams will secure their place in the LAN Finale, setting the stage for further competitions.
Esports organisations confirmed for the powerplay include Reckoning Esports, Marcos Gaming, Hyderabad Hydras, Vasista Esports, Gujarat Tigers, K9 Esports, Blind Esports, FS Esports, Autobotz Esports, Aerobotz Esports, Big Brother Esports, Lucknow Giants Esports and more.
Some of the improvements that developer SuperGaming made to Indus Battle Royale over the year include:
- To change the way players approach combat, shields now introduce snap (75 per cent max cap, refills 25 per cent) and burst (100 per cent max cap, refills fully) mechanics. Tactical depth has now been improved as players can now plan aggressive plays, strategically retreat, and adapt their combat style based on shield levels.
- As part of the new movement system, Toofan 2.0 players can now heal, toss grenades, or deploy smoke bombs while on the move, transforming vehicles into strategic assets. The system also introduces a risk-reward mechanic with vehicle health indicators and explosion potential, adding depth to tactical decisions.
- Enhancements to the game’s visuals include new visuals effects for capturing cosmium, new skybox and improved environment for the map of Trilok and other enhanced textures, lighting and UI elements have also been improved.