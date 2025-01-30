Esports Battleground and 4Magic win Indus International Tournament nationals, qualify for LAN finale

SuperGaming has wrapped up the nationals phase of the Indus International Tournament for its battle royale game, Indus. The nationals phase ran for over seven days and 166 matches.

Esports Battleground representing the state of Assam emerged victorious. Brazil-based esports organisation 4Magic, competing with an Indian roster and representing the state of Uttarakhand, secured second place, while Reckoning Esports, representing Maharashtra, finished in third.

With their victories, Esports Battleground and 4Magic have secured their spots in the Indus International Tournament LAN Finale, where they will battle for a Rs 2 crore prize pool. They will be joined by previously qualified teams, including Team Rogue, Team Destruction of Game (DGE), Team Moggers (from the Homegrown phase), and the Philippines-based Kadiliman Esports to battle for the championship title.

Indus International Tournaments rankings

SuperGaming has also opened up registrations for Indus International Tournament Powerplay. The competition will feature a Rs 25 lakh prize pool. Over 100 teams have already registered for the competition, but only the top 8 teams will secure their place in the LAN Finale, setting the stage for further competitions.

Esports organisations confirmed for the powerplay include Reckoning Esports, Marcos Gaming, Hyderabad Hydras, Vasista Esports, Gujarat Tigers, K9 Esports, Blind Esports, FS Esports, Autobotz Esports, Aerobotz Esports, Big Brother Esports, Lucknow Giants Esports and more.

