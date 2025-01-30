Netflix launches new games ‘Carmen Sandiego’ and ‘Sex Education’

Fans can step into the world of famous detective Carmen Sandiego in the new mobile game now available on Netflix. Also this month, the hit series Sex Education gets the video game treatment in Netflix Stories.

As Netflix’s most-watched series Squid Game returned for season two in December, fans flocked to Squid Game: Unleashed to see how they’d fare in the games themselves, driving Unleashed to the number one spot on the App Store charts in 107 countries. Further capturing the fandom around Squid Game’s epic debut, Unleashed players automatically earn in-game rewards for watching season two, and then playing games like the bone-chilling Mingle and as characters like the unforgettable Thanos.

Here is more about the new titles joining the more than 100 Netflix games currently available without any ads or in-app purchases.

Carmen San Diego- Don the red hat of the world’s most iconic superthief. Collect clues to solve high-profile heists and track VILE criminals around the globe in this educational adventure game. From her debut in the classic 1985 game Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? to an Emmy-nominated animated series on Netflix, the ever-elusive Carmen Sandiego has become legendary for her globe-trotting escapades. Now, for the first time, you can play as Carmen and use your powers of espionage for good.

Netflix Stories: Sex Education- Upon moving to Moordale to take part in Moordale Secondary’s Summer League, your main goal is to help your parents’ marriage rather than make friends. However, after assisting a student with a relationship issue at a new sex clinic, you’re invited to become the clinic’s love guru.

While you’re not keen on relationships due to the challenges you’ve seen, you start to experience new emotions and learn that love might not be so bad, with friendship being the ultimate romance. Your sights are set on winning the Summer League Cup and securing a scholarship, but you’re facing competition from Moordale’s reigning queen bee.

Both the new games are available on the streaming platform.