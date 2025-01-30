Spain’s Peekaboo Animation inks coproduction deals for ‘The Triplets’

Spanish production company Peekaboo Animation has signed new coproduction agreements for its animated series The Triplets.

The series tells the story of Anna, Helena and Teresa, three curious and imaginative sisters who are magically transported to different times and places through their games. During their journeys, they encounter a variety of historical and fictional characters from all over the world, sharing countless adventures alongside the Bored Witch.

One of Peekaboo’s agreement involves Italian production and audio postproduction studio Rain Frog, with Italian public broadcaster Rai confirmed as the commissioning partner.

The second coproduction deal has been signed with Portuguese studio Sardinha em Lata, based in Lisbon, while the broadcast rights are secured by public broadcaster RTP for this territory.

“We are committed to honouring the legacy of The Triplets while bringing fresh creativity and innovation to this new version of the show,” said Peekaboo’s producer Javier Galán.

“It’s a challenge and a great responsibility that we are delighted to take on,” declared the studio’s producer Iván Agenjo. “We are confident that we have found the right partners for this show, who will help us create a new classic for new audiences in Spain and abroad.”

“We’re so thrilled to be part of this amazing project that will bring back such an iconic property in a brand-new animated series,” said Rain Frog CEO Giuseppe Franchi. “This show fascinated so many children in the ‘90s in Italy, including us, and Rai is the perfect partner to reach the new generations with original stories and unmissable adventures.”

Sardinha em Lata’s producer and CEO Nuno Beato added, “Our collaboration in a brand that is already established in the market is very important for the strengthening of the company at an international level, and a significant step in the history of animation production in Portugal.”

The partnerships with Italy and Portugal have been negotiated by broker and executive producer Trini Cuevas. The new deals join the line-up of coproducers and commissioners of the project that include public stations RTVE and 3CAT in Spain, with the support of the Catalan Institute of Cultural Companies (ICEC).

The production greenlight is scheduled by Autumn 2025 for a first season of 26 episodes of 11 minutes each. The international release is expected by early 2027, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first airing of The Triplets on Catalan TV. This new adaptation will include a total of two seasons (52 episodes), aiming to follow the tremendous international success of the classic series, which traveled to over 160 countries.

The current adaptation is built around the themes of helping others, solving conflicts, and overcoming obstacles through teamwork. The stories are grounded in values such as diversity, inclusivity, positivity, respect, and natural girl empowerment. These values are always presented within the framework of comedy. The new designs and format are thought to adapt to the needs and preferences of today’s young viewers.

Peekaboo Animation is a production and distribution company co-founded by Agenjo and Galán in 2015 in Barcelona. Focused on the creation of animated series targeting kids worldwide, the studio’s flagship title is I, Elvis Riboldi, an adaptation of a graphic novel which was broadcast in more than 140 countries. Its most recent release is Audrey’s Shelter, a coproduction with France and Canada supported by Unesco.