New animated content on ‘Hot Wheels’ and ‘Barbie’ to hit Netflix this March

Mattel announced that animated content on Hot Wheels Let’s Race S3 and a new special Barbie & Teresa: Recipe for Friendship will premiere on Netflix on 3 March and 6 March, respectively.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race returns for season three with five new 22-minute episodes, premiering globally on the streaming giant. The hit animated series has dominated Netflix charts, with season one spending four weeks in the Global Top 10 TV (English), reaching the Top 10 in 69 countries, and amassing over 22 million views for a total of 89.3 million hours watched (January-June 2024). The second season continued the momentum, landing in the Global Top 10 in 27 countries.

In the third season, Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump is back to compose the score, craft music cues, and perform the iconic theme song. All three seasons of the show are now available on the streaming platform.

Synopsis: This season, rival racer Cruise takes the lead with her new ultra-powerful Track Blasters, winning the keys to the Ultimate Garage for her villainous dad, Professor Rearview. But Coop and his friends aren’t giving up. They fight back at every turn, and when the Professor challenges them to a final winner-takes-all race, the stakes are higher than ever. The campers must embrace their challenger spirit to win the Ultimate Garage and stop Professor Rearview and his monsters for good.

The upcoming season is developed by Rob David, Melanie Shannon, and Jordan Gershowitz. Executive producers for the show include Rob David, Christopher Keenan, and Fred Soulie and it was animated by Sprite Animation and OLM Digital.

The new Barbie special, Barbie & Teresa: Recipe for Friendship is a 60-minute animated adventure which follows Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, and best friends Teresa and Nikki as they head to New York City.

Synopsis: Barbie ‘Brooklyn’ Roberts, Barbie ‘Malibu’ Roberts, and best friends Teresa and Nikki head to the Big Apple for spring break to help with the launch of Teresa’s cousin’s new restaurant. Taking inspiration from her family recipes, Teresa and her friends learn about her Mexican heritage as they prepare for the big opening. Along the way, they’ll embark on thrilling adventures, explore delicious family recipes, and learn valuable lessons about the power of friendship.

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe for Friendship is joining the slate of Barbie series and specials currently available on Netflix. Upon premiering, 2024 launches such as Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase, Barbie: A Touch of Magic (season two), and Barbie & Stacie to the Rescue all ranked in the Top 10 in multiple countries.

Music from the special will be available on YouTube and streaming platforms globally. Updates to the Barbie Colour Creations and DreamHouse Adventures mobile games, along with new content-inspired Teresa books and toys such as the Teresa Doll, Barbie ‘Malibu’ Roberts at the Market Doll and Playset, and Teresa Doll and Kitchen Playset, will also debut soon.

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe for Friendship debuts internationally across multiple TV partners Super RTL (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Cartoonito/Boomerang (Italy), Canal Panda (PALOPs), Plus Plus (Ukraine), Kidzone Max (Baltics), Play room (Sub-Saharan Africa), Mini Mini + (Poland), and WB/Cartoon Network (PanLATAM). In addition, the special is available in multiple international transactional home streaming platforms via Amazon, Under The Milkyway, and Edel in Germany.