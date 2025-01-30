The Yard VFX becomes member of UK Screen Alliance

The Yard VFX has announced its membership in the UK Screen Alliance, a trade association representing the UK’s visual effects, TV and film studios, post- production and animation sectors. Ben Owen will be heading the studio’s branch that will be opening in London.

The Yard VFX founder and senior VFX supervisor Laurens Ehrmann said, “Joining UK Screen Alliance underscores our strategy to align with partners that are genuinely advocating for the betterment of the UK’s VFX industry and its entire ecosystem. Their advocacy and recent successes, particularly in securing a more attractive incentive structure, are perfectly aligned with our vision to expand in markets rich with talent and opportunity. We are looking forward to collaborating with other members to advance the screen sector.”

UK Screen Alliance CEO Neil Hatton welcomed The Yard by sharing, “The new uplift to the VFX incentive and the excellent skills base in the UK, makes it an attractive place for international companies to invest, with all the right conditions for growth. We look forward to The Yard participating in our meetings and events, bringing their own unique perspective and expertise.”

Laurens Ehrmann and Neil Hatton

As one of the members of the alliance, The Yard believes that it will have the opportunity to engage in shaping policy discussions, networking with industry leaders, and accessing resources and training that will further enhance its services and impact. Through this membership, the VFX studio wants to establish its presence in the UK. Said Ehrmann, “We are eager to apply our experience in building a vibrant, collaborative, and inclusive environment where ambitious projects and exceptional talent can thrive.”

The Yard has crafted VFX for projects like the double Genie VFX award-winning The Rings of Power season two (Prime Video), Halo season two (Paramount+), the Emmy-nominated and HPA-winner All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix), John Wick: Chapter four (Lionsgate), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney).