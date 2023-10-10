The first ever localised Tom and Jerry series, featuring the beloved cartoon cat and mouse in Singapore, will premiere on Cartoon Network, Pogo and the Cartoon Network Asia YouTube channel from 21 October.

In the seven-part series, the legendary cartoon frenemies take their adventures to the Lion City as they weave through the labyrinth of colourful neighbourhoods, modern skyscrapers, and luscious city-in-nature experiences. New episodes will air every Saturday.

“It was important for us to create stories and environments that feel authentically Singapore – and at the same time honour the distinct animation style and sense of humour that has made Tom and Jerry so well loved for generations. Catch their antics as they experience local delicacies durian and ice kachang, and encounter Merli – a character inspired by Singapore’s mythical Merlion – in iconic locations like the Botanic Gardens, Sentosa and Marina Bay,” said Warner Bros. Discovery Southeast Asia kids head Christopher Ho.

Know about the episodes in brief:

Ep 1 (series premiere on 21 October): Sky’s The Limit – Tom & Jerry take their chase to the skies. Kite-flying has never been this intense. Who will emerge as the ultimate master of strings?

Ep 2 (28 October): What Goes Around Comes Around – Tom is up to his usual nonsense, but two can play at this game as they take their chase into the neighbourhood. Leave it to Jerry to turn the tables on Tom!

Ep 3 (4 November): Be Careful What You Fish For – Jerry has his eyes set on Tom’s catch of the day and is determined to stand in the way. Tom is also bent on getting a taste of the sea one way or the other! Will they sink or swim?

Ep 4 (11 November) Count On Merli – Tom & Jerry zip along Singapore’s vibrant riverside and make a new friend – Merli! Will Merli succeed in being the maestro of peace between the two?

Ep 5 (18 November) Ice Ice Paradise – It’s another hot and humid day in Singapore. Cool down with Tom and Jerry by the beach as they chase each other into a frenzy for an icy delight – Ice Kachang!

Ep 6 (25 November) Colourful Chase – Jerry fancies himself an artist, but Tom disagrees. Their artistic antics blur lines between art and chaos. Other than a trail of mess, what else will they leave behind?

Ep 7 (Sneak peek premiered on 7 August, 2023) What’s That Smell – One cat’s delicacy is another mouse’s poison. Tom & Jerry get caught in a thorny issue over the aroma of durian. Will the King of Fruits help reconcile their differences?

Tom and Jerry is one of the leading animation properties in Warner Bros. Discovery’s franchise portfolio with a global social reach of 50 million and almost 30 billion minutes watched on the Warner Bros. Kids YouTube channel.

There have been more than 500 episodes and 15 movies made so far in its 83-year history, securing seven Academy Awards along the way. This new series is part of a wider partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and Singapore Tourism Board to collaborate on content that will spotlight and inspire travel to destination Singapore.