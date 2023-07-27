The beloved cat and mouse duo will take their rivalry through Singapore. Warner Bros. Discovery announced its first ever localised Tom and Jerry series. Produced locally in Asia, and in association with Warner Bros. Animation, the new series comprises 7×3-minute shorts and will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific, before being rolled out internationally.

A pilot episode giving a flavour of what’s to come will launch in August while more details will be announced soon.

“This series brings back the iconic music and classic animation style from the Hanna-Barbera 1950s era – but with a modern Singaporean twist,” said Warner Bros. Discovery Kids – Southeast Asia head Christopher Ho. “With distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, the Asian city-state is the ideal location to create a humorous addition to the Tom and Jerry canon. Working with homegrown creative talent in Singapore and across Asia, this project grows the much-loved franchise in the region and beyond.”

“Tom and Jerry are two of our most universally loved characters, proving that laughs can translate to any audience. The fans in Asia have long embraced these characters and it’s great to finally give them a version to call their own,” said Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios series senior vice president Vishnu Athreya.

The project is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Carlene Tan. Vivek Bolar serves as lead director. The project is animated by Aum Animation Studios India, with stories and designs from Singapore-based Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon Studios.

There are also plans to launch additional Tom and Jerry-branded consumer products to complement the series launch later this year.

Tom and Jerry is one of the leading franchises in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio with a global social reach of 50 million and almost 30 billion minutes watched on the Warner Bros. Kids YouTube channel. There have been more than 500 episodes and 15 movies made so far in its 83-year history, securing seven Academy Awards along the way.