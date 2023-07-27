The PNC 2023 Qualifiers, powered by esports tournament organiser Skyesports, is entering its Finals Stage after a showdown across the Qualifiers Stage and the Semifinals.

Now, only 16 teams remain as they battle for a share of the Rs. 20 lakhs prize pool. Additionally, the winner of PNC 2023 Qualifiers will be the Indian representative at the PNC 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Here, the team will hone Indian colours against the best of the world for international glory and a US$ 300,000 prize pool.

The 16 teams who will be competing in the Finals of the PNC 2023 Qualifiers are as follows:

Sensei

Havk

4Guys

Braexco Energy

Ocean Gaming

Enigma Gaming

Reaction Drop

Uncrowned Kings

Open Reflex

Cruel_X

Fully Loaded

Crazy 4

Repeat Offenders

Pantars

Yatagarasu

Autistic Gorillaz

Fans can tune into the action live on the official Skyesports YouTube channel from 28 to 30 July, with the broadcast kicking off at 5 pm IST each day. The 16 teams will play six matches per day across Erangel, Miramar and Taego for a total of 18 games to determine the Indian Champion.

Commenting on the finals, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We are thrilled to finally witness the culmination of India’s biggest PC battlegrounds tournament as the 20 teams fight for a chance to represent the country internationally for the first time. I wish the best of luck to all the participants and look forward to crowning the champion and giving them a #RoadtoSeoul.”

The PNC 2023 will happen from 15 to 17 September with 16 countries from around the world competing for glory. This will be the first time in history that an Indian team will compete in the tournament.