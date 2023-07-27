Netflix’s Castlevania held the top rank for the best video game adaptation till The Last of Us overtook it as the audience favourite. After the anime series came to an end, the streamer quickly announced a new animated spinoff, Castlevania: Nocturne, much to the excitement of fans. After this announcement more than two years ago, the streamer is now prepared to give fans a sneak peek at the action-packed franchise.

The next series will be set in 1792, during the French Revolution, and will follow Richter Belmont, who will rise to bring down the wicked powers, while the majority of the plot’s specifics are kept cautiously under wraps. Now that Netflix has unveiled the first poster for the show along with the premiere date, we can see Richter facing away from us while holding his recognisable whip and gazing at a snowy landscape.

The Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard trio guarded Wallachia from Dracula and his goons in the four seasons of the original Warren Ellis television series. The Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse video game series, produced by Konami, served as the inspiration for the animated series. Castlevania was praised by critics and fans alike for its graphics, animation, action sequences, voice acting and themes.

The expectations for Nocturne are quite high although the poster arouses a comparable level of excitement as its predecessor. A previous teaser showed Belmont buried in his thoughts while being approached by unidentified voices in the background. The series’ voice cast has not yet been confirmed, but Maria Renard, a young vampire hunter who will be following Richter on his adventure, has been teased by director Samuel Deats.

Kevin Kolde, who created the first series, showruns Castlevania: Nocturne, and English screenwriter Clive Bradley is responsible for the sequel series’ scripting. Regarding the cast members, Outlander star Sophie Skelton will portray the mysterious Julia Belmont in Episode 1.

Netflix will debut Castlevania: Nocturne on 28 September.