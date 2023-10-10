Marvel Studios’ upcoming feature film The Marvels is only one month away. Fans will witness a lightning spectacle as Captain Marvel returns in an epic trio of three female superheroes.

Actress Brie Larson returns in her iconic superhero character Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, that has fans waiting with bated breath to see her on the big screen again, in her indestructible avatar. Audiences have seen Larson prep for the first instalment where she started off her training with push-ups to even hitting a 165 lbs hammer and pulling a literal vehicle with all of her might… and this time she is back with 3x power alongside Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel.

Apart from Larson, The Marvels stars Teyonah Parris (as Monica Rambeau), Iman Vellani (as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels is set to release in Indian theatres this Diwali on 10 November in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.